Prior to joining NAVAHCS, Ms. Yu was the Assistant Director at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan. She oversaw Quality, Patient Safety, Voluntary Service, Informatics, Chaplain Service, Pharmacy, Call Center, and Medical Support Assistants (MSA’s).

Prior to becoming an Assistant Director, Ms. Yu was the Chief of Quality, Patient Safety (QPS), and prior to Chief of QPS, she was the System Redesign Supervisor. She held other duties consecutively for the last 17 years at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center.

Ms. Yu is a certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt from ASQ (American Society of Quality), she holds two master’s degrees - Computer Science from Jilin Technology University (1993) in China and Industrial and Systems Engineering from Wayne State University (2008) in Michigan.

Ms. Yu has a wealth of experience in Quality and Systems engineering with the successful completion of more than 100 lean and Six Sigma projects, some which are featured in professional journals. She has been awarded several healthcare systems innovation and improvement grants.

Ms. Yu is recognized by the federal community receiving Detroit Federal Executive Board Award of Excellence in 2009 and was selected as the Federally Employed Women of the Year in 2012. In the battle of COVID19 pandemic, she collected more than 50,000 PPE donations and was recognized as the Community Hero in the COVID 19 surge in 2020. Recently she is a graduate from Asian American Government Executives Network SES development program. She has 4 children, and she enjoys dancing and cooking.