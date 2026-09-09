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Northern Arizona VA Health Care System top stories.
The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) has announced an expansion of ambulance services to meet the growing need for timely, high-quality medical transportation for Veterans across the region.
Army Veteran Kyle Blake was washing dishes in his Prescott, Arizona home when he heard cries from the next room. His breath caught and he sprinted toward the sound.
PRESCOTT, AZ – Thanks to recent advances in hearing technology, Korean War Navy Veteran Walter Crites is excited to have engaging conversations again.
The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is officially providing face-to-face primary care services at its rural health clinic located in Kayenta.
The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS), in partnership with Indian Health Service (IHS), will soon be providing face-to-face primary care services at its Kayenta clinic.
The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is officially providing reliable 5-day-a-week, face-to-face primary care services at its rural health clinic located in Chinle.