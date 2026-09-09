Volunteer or Donate
VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System offers numerous clinical and administration areas that individuals and groups can volunteer their time.
There is a process in place to bring on new volunteers, which includes a background check, application and New Volunteer Orientation.
Anyone interested in applying to be a volunteer or to learn more can contact Voluntary Services at
Summer Volunteer Program
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System offers a Youth Volunteer Program every summer. If interested, please contact Voluntary Services at