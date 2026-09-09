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Volunteer or Donate

VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.

Become a volunteer

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System offers numerous clinical and administration areas that individuals and groups can volunteer their time. 

There is a process in place to bring on new volunteers, which includes a background check, application and New Volunteer Orientation. 

Anyone interested in applying to be a volunteer or to learn more can contact Voluntary Services at

Summer Volunteer Program 

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System offers a Youth Volunteer Program every summer. If interested, please contact Voluntary Services at

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