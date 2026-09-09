Volunteer or Donate

Become a volunteer

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System offers numerous clinical and administration areas that individuals and groups can volunteer their time.



There is a process in place to bring on new volunteers, which includes a background check, application and New Volunteer Orientation.



Anyone interested in applying to be a volunteer or to learn more can contact Voluntary Services at .

Summer Volunteer Program

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System offers a Youth Volunteer Program every summer. If interested, please contact Voluntary Services at .