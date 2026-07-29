About VA Northern California Healthcare System

The VA Northern California Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 13 locations in Northern California. Facilities include our Sacramento VA Medical Center, our Martinez VA Medical Center, and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Auburn (Sierra Foothills), Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, McClellan Park, Modesto, Redding, Sonora, Stockton, Yreka, and Yuba City. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Northern California health services page.

VA Northern California Health Care System is part of the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 5, which serves Veterans across Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, the Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, and Washington. Our innovative care facilities are located in Health Service Area 5.2, serving Veterans in Northern California and Nevada.

