About us
At the VA Northern California Healthcare System, we are dedicated to improving the lives of our Veterans and their families.
About VA Northern California Healthcare System
The VA Northern California Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 13 locations in Northern California. Facilities include our Sacramento VA Medical Center, our Martinez VA Medical Center, and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Auburn (Sierra Foothills), Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, McClellan Park, Modesto, Redding, Sonora, Stockton, Yreka, and Yuba City. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Northern California health services page.
VA Northern California Health Care System is part of the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 5, which serves Veterans across Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, the Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, and Washington. Our innovative care facilities are located in Health Service Area 5.2, serving Veterans in Northern California and Nevada.
Learn more about VISN 21
Research and development
The VA Northern California Healthcare System operates research projects at the Sacramento VA Medical Center and the VA Martinez Outpatient Clinic’s Center for Rehabilitation and Extended Care.
We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Major research areas
- Alzheimer’s disease
- Hearing loss (audiology)
- Cancer research, including DNA repair
- Cognitive neuropsychology
- Hormone-related disorders (endocrinology)
- Aging (geriatrics)
- Heart disease
- Liver disease
- Nervous system (neuroscience)
- Stroke rehabilitation
- Visual motor skills
Teaching and learning
Sacramento VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer residency training and fellowships in many major medical specialties and subspecialties.
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Fast facts
Facts about VA Northern California Health Care System
- VA Northern California Health Care System serves an area covering 17 counties and 30,000 square miles
- We serve approximately 175,000 Veterans each year in 17 counties: Alameda, Amador, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Placer, Sacramento, Shasta, Siskiyou, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo, and Yuba
- We saw 97,562 unique patients in 2019 and recorded 1.23 million outpatient visits
- VA Northern California Healthcare System operates two administrative divisions: Sacramento Valley and East Bay
- We had 4,257 full-time employees in 2019
- Our General Clinic Research Center (GCRC) is located at the Sacramento VA Medical Center and is a joint venture with the University of California, Davis
- Our Martinez VA Medical Center also includes a dental clinic.
- We received $3.9 million in funding for research programs in 2013
- Our sources of research funding includes the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, and the National Institute on Aging
- We opened our Chico VA Clinic in August 2019
- We acquired Louis A. Conter VA Clinic (Auburn) in 2020 from VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System
Accreditations and achievements
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:
- Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Health Care Organizations
- College of American Pathologists
- Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities
- National Committee for Quality Assurance
- American College of Radiology