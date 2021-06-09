As it closed the Martinez medical center, VA announced that rather than repair the facility, it would build a replacement facility on the campus of the University of California at Davis.

In March 1992, however, VA informed the Congress that it would reevaluate its decision to move to Davis. The options considered in the reevaluation included constructing a medical center in Davis, entering into a joint venture with the Air Force to add on to the David Grant Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, California, constructing a VA medical center in Sacramento, and renovating the Martinez medical center.