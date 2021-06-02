Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Northern California Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Northern California health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Northern California health care.
Mailing addresses
Sacramento VA Medical Center
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655
Main phone numbers
Local: 916-843-7000
Toll-free: 800-382-8387
To use TeleType services: dial 711.
Admissions
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7010
Martinez VAMC - 925-370-4704
Anesthesiology
Sacramento VAMC - 800-382-8387
Appointments
Northern California Health Care System - 800-382-8387
Audiology & Speech Pathology
Sacramento VAMC - 800-382-8387
Beneficiary Travel
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7012
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2174
Chico OPC - 530-879-5083
McClellan OPC - 916-561-7580
Oakland OPC - 510-267-7878
Mare Island OPC - 925-372-2174
Fairfield OPC - 925-372-2174
Redding OPC - 530-226-7690
Yreka OPC - 530-226-7690
Billing/VA Health Revenue Center
System-wide - 866-347-2353
COVID-19 Vaccines
VA Northern California Health Care System - 800-382-8387, option 8
Caregiver Support Coordinator
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-9043
Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
System-wide - 800-382-8387
Chaplain Services
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-9221
Martinez VAMC - 925-370-4178
Clinic/Site Administration
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7000
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2000
Chico VA Clinic - 530-879-5000
Fairfield VA Clinic - 707-437-1800
McClellan VA Clinic - 916-561-7400
Mare Island VA Clinic - 707-562-8200
Oakland VA Clinic - 510-267-7800
Redding VA Clinic - 530-226-7555
Sierra Foothills VA Clinic - 530-889-0872
Yuba City VA Clinic - 530-751-4500
Community Care
System-wide - 707-562-8430
Community Living Center
Martinez VAMC - 925-370-4704
Compensation & Pension Office
Sacramento VAMC - 866-973-7745
Compensation & Pension
System-wide - 800-382-8387
Customer Service
System-wide - 800-382-8387
Decedent Affairs
VA Northern California Health Care System - 916-366-5490
Dental Services
VA Northern California Health Care System - 800-382-8387
Chico VA Clinic - 530-879-5057
Mare Island VA Clinic - 707-562-8225
McClellan VA Clinic - 916-333-5500
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7049
Redding VA Clinic - 530-244-8800
Dietetics
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Elderly Veterans
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Eligibility
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Enrollment/Eligibility
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7035
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-4177
Chico VA Clinic - 530-879-5003
Fairfield VA Clinic - 707-437-1801
Mare Island VA Clinic - 707-562-8201
McClellan VA Clinic - 916-561-7580
Oakland VA Clinic - 510-267-7803
Redding VA Clinic - 530-226-7566
Yuba City VA Clinic - 530-751-4560
Yreka VA Clinic - 530-841-8500
Hematology/Oncology
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7008
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2808
Home Based Primary Care
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Homeless Veterans Program
Sacramento VAMC - 916-364-3124
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2061
Chico VA Clinic - 530-899-6331
Oakland VA Clinic - 510-587-5006
Redding VA Clinic - 530-899-6331
Human Resources
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-9415
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2120
Medical Foster Homes
Sacramento VAMC - 916-640-8419
Medicine
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Mental Health
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-9460
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2033
Chico VA Clinic - 530-879-5050
Fairfield VA Clinic - 925-372-2033
Mare Island VA Clinic - 925-372-2033
McClellan VA Clinic - 916-561-7461
Oakland VA Clinic -
510-587-3428 - Ext Routine
510-773-7242 - Ext Urgent
Redding VA Clinic - 530-226-7669
Sierra Foothills VA Clinic - 530-889-0872
Yuba City VA Clinic - 530-751-4500, ext. 3
Yreka VA Clinic - 530-226-7669
Military Sexual Trauma
Sacramento VAMC - 916-366-5428
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2554
Chico VA Clinic - 530-879-5021
Fairfield VA Clinic - 707-437-1994
Mare Island VA Clinic - 925-372-2554
McClellan VA Clinic - 916-561-7731
Oakland VA Clinic - 510-587-3494
Redding VA Clinic - 925-372-2554
Yuba City VA Clinic - 530-751-7731
Yreka VA Clinic - 530-226-7555
Emergency - 800-273-8255, ext. 1
Nuclear Medicine
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7297
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2124
Nursing
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Optical Shop
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7049
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2523
Oakland VA Clinic - 510-267-7984
Redding VA Clinic - 530-226-7584
Optometry/Vision Care
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Palliative Care
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7479
Martinez VAMC - 925-370-4772
Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Service
Sacramento VAMC - 800-382-8387
Patient Advocate
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7034
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2883
Chico VA Clinic- 530-879-5009
Fairfield VA Clinic - 707-437-1803
Mare Island VA Clinic - 707-562-8391
McClellan VA Clinic - 916-561-7540
Oakland VA Clinic - 510-267-7810
Redding VA Clinic - 530-226-7508
Sierra Foothills VA Clinic - 530-889-0872
Yreka VA Clinic - 530-226-7508
Yuba VA Clinic - 530-751-4560
Pharmacy
VA Northern California Health Care System - 866-600-8279
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service
VA Northern California Health Care System - 800-382-8387
Police Services
Fairfield VA Clinic - 925-372-2345
Mare Island VA Clinic - 925-372-2345
Oakland VA Clinic - 925-372-2345
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2345
Chico VA Clinic - 916-366-5401
McClellan VA Clinic - 916-366-5401
Redding VA Clinic - 916-366-5401
Sierra Foothills VA Clinic - 916-366-5401
Yreka VA Clinic - 916-366-5401
Yuba City VA Clinic - 916-366-5401
Sacramento VAMC - 916-366-5401
Primary Care
VA Northern California Health Care System - 800-382-8387
Prosthetic Office
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7373
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2135
Prosthetic Services
VA Northern California Health Care System - 800-382-8387
Public Affairs
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-9247
Radiology
Sacramento VAMC - 916-366-5474
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-5644
Chico VA Clinic - 530-879-5072
McClellan VA Clinic - 916-561-7451
Oakland VA Clinic - 510-267-7828
Redding VA Clinic - 530-226-7585
Release of Information
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7000
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2724
Chico VA Clinic - 916-843-7005
Fairfield VA Clinic - 916-843-7005
Mare Island VA Clinic - 916-843-7005
McClellan VA Clinic - 916-843-7005
Oakland VA Clinic - 510-267-7812
Redding VA Clinic - 530-226-7527
Yreka VA Clinic - 530-226-7527
Yuba VA Clinic - 916-843-7005
Research
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7316
Sacramento VAMC - 916-366-5333
Shuttle Services
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7012
Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2174
Fairfield VA Clinic - 707-437-1801
Mare Island VA Clinic - 707-562-8201
McClellan VA Clinic - 916-843-7012
Redding VA Clinic - 530-226-7575
Yreka VA Clinic - 530-226-7575
Yuba City VA Clinic - 530-751-4560
Sleep Program
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Smoking Cessation
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
QuitVet - 855-784-8838
Social Work
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Specialty Care
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Spinal Cord Injuries System of Care
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Suicide Help Line
Call - 800-273-8255, option 1
Surgery
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Telehealth
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Traumatic Brain Injury Services
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Triwest Choice
All - 866-606-8198
VA Police
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
VEText
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Veterans Canteen Service
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7004
Veterans Choice
All - 916-843-2672
Visual Impairment Services Team - VIST
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 916-843-2672
Volunteer or Donate
All sites - 916-366-5372
Whole Health
VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387
Women Veterans Health Care
Sacramento VAMC, Martinez VAMC, Mare Island VA Clinic - 855-829-6636
Women Veterans Program Manager
Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-2828
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Northern California Healthcare System.
Phone: 916-843-9247
Email: Jason.Dominguez@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call 279-203-7321 and request the on-call public affairs officer.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Northern California
Email: VANCHCS.FOIA@VA.GOV
Phone: 707-437-1823
Mail:
Sacramento VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655
Additional FOIA request information
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Northern California.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
Give us website feedback
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018
