Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Northern California Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Northern California health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Northern California health care.

Mailing addresses

Sacramento VA Medical Center
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655

Main phone numbers

Local: 916-843-7000
Toll-free: 800-382-8387

To use TeleType services: dial 711.

  • Imaging Services

    VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387

  • Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender (LGBT) Program

    Martinez VAMC - 925-372-2267

  • Telehealth

    VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387

    Traumatic Brain Injury Services

    VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387

    Triwest Choice

    All - 866-606-8198

  • VA Police

    VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387

    VEText

    VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387

    Veterans Canteen Service

    Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-7004

    Veterans Choice

    All - 916-843-2672

    Visual Impairment Services Team - VIST

    VA Northern California Healthcare System - 916-843-2672

    Volunteer or Donate

    All sites - 916-366-5372

  • Whole Health

    VA Northern California Healthcare System - 800-382-8387

    Women Veterans Health Care

    Sacramento VAMC, Martinez VAMC, Mare Island VA Clinic - 855-829-6636

    Women Veterans Program Manager

    Sacramento VAMC - 916-843-2828

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Northern California Healthcare System.

Phone: 916-843-9247
Email: Jason.Dominguez@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call 279-203-7321 and request the on-call public affairs officer.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Northern California 

Email: VANCHCS.FOIA@VA.GOV
Phone: 707-437-1823
Mail:

Sacramento VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming Soon!.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Contact the webmaster for website issue

Anthony Rivera
anthony.rivera3@va.gov

