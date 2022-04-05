All Veterans and Caregivers are Welcome
Join us on this meeting link or dial toll-free 404-397-1596 and enter access code: 2761 911 8081.
Whole Health Team: 916-843-9131
If you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, call us at 800-382-8387 before visiting. We are screening all who enter the facility. Face masks are required. For more information, visit Prepare for your visit.
COVID-19 vaccines at VA Northern California: click here
COVID-19 testing at VA Northern California: click here
Visitor policy: click here
Protect yourself and those around you from getting sick and having complications from flu. Learn more
