Veterans tele-town hall
VA Northern California Health Care System leadership will share information and give you a chance to ask questions.
When:
Tue. Jun 28, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm PT
Cost:
Free
VA Northern California Health Care System is hosting a Tele-Townhall for Women Veterans on Tuesday, June 28 at noon.
VA NorCal leadership will share information on programs and services for the care of women Veterans across the age span and give you a chance to ask questions. We will cover Maternity, Breast Cancer, and Incontinence Care.
To join the event, visit https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=20631 or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VANorthernCA. You can also call 833-305-1733 to join the meeting by phone.