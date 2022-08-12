Veteran Virtual Town Hall

Veterans Virtual Tele-Town Hall

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 has been signed into law. This historic new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It also empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans – and their survivors – with the care and benefits they have earned. We understand you and your families may have questions about the PACT Act and eligibility for VA benefits and health care.

Please join VA Northern California leadership for an important Veteran Virtual Town Hall at 12 p.m. on Sept. 28, where we’ll provide an overview of the PACT Act, how it will help VA serve Veterans, the new and expanded health care and benefits options outlined in the law, and answer questions you may have.

To join the event online, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VANorthernCA or go to this link. To participate by phone, call 833-305-1733.

Please also visit www.va.gov/PACT to learn more.