Public hearing notice - U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE - U.S. DEPT. OF VETERANS AFFAIRS Stockton, California, Enhanced-Use Lease

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE - U.S. DEPT. OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

Stockton, California, Enhanced-Use Lease

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), in accordance with 38 U.S.C. Sec 8161, et seq., hereby provides notice of a public hearing to present VA’s proposal and receive views on an Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) project to design, develop and construct a new building on approximately two acres of vacant land on VA property within the VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) in Stockton, California, in order to provide supportive housing for Veterans and their families on a priority placement basis.

HEARING DATE AND TIME

Monday, September 26, 2022, at 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. PST

HEARING LOCATION

This meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams

Join on your computer or mobile app:

https://bit.ly/3Rlzkb4

Or join by entering a meeting ID:

Meeting ID: 229 329 781 700

Passcode: cRo3D3

Or call in (audio only):

+1 872-701-0185 ,,288749810#

Phone Conference ID: 288 749 810#

IDENTIFICATION OF PROPERTY TO BE LEASED Situated on a 52-acre VA owned property located at 6505 South Manthey Road, French Camp, California. A new outpatient clinic and Community Living Center are under construction on 35 acres of this property. VA is proposing to lease approximately two acres located on the Northwest portion of the property.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPOSED USE OF THE PROPERTY The proposed use for the VA property will be to construct a new building on approximately two acres of land to provide supportive housing for Veterans and their families on a priority placement basis.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPOSED LEASE Using VA’s Enhanced-Use Leasing authority under 38 U.S.C. §§ 8161-8169, VA plans to lease the site to a selected Lessee for a term of up-to-99 years. The lessee will be required to finance, design, develop, construct, equip, furnish, operate and maintain supportive housing for Veterans at no cost to VA, and in accordance with applicable Federal, State and local requirements. In furtherance of one of the Secretary’s priorities and consistent with VA’s mission, the EUL will utilize approximately two acres of undeveloped land to provide supportive housing units for Veterans and their families that are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This proposed EUL will not incur additional capital or operational costs to VANCHCS, resulting in a cost-effective use of VA capital assets. The EUL would result in a demonstrable improvement of services to eligible Veterans in the San Joaquin Valley area by housing Veterans and their families in close proximity to on-site supportive services, case management, medical care resources, and employment support. At the end of the EUL term, the underlying leasehold interest and all related improvements will revert to VA.

The public is invited to attend the hearing and encouraged to submit comments on the proposed expansion of the current enhanced-use lease project in writing prior to the hearing to: DeCarol.Smith@va.gov or

VANCHCS Office of Public Affairs

10535 Hospital Way

Mather, CA 95655

916-843-7466

V21MACPublicAffairs@va.gov