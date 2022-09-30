COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine Saturday Clinic at Sacramento VA Medical Center

Stop by Sacramento VA Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 1 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Attention Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients in the Sacramento/Mather, Martinez and Redding areas! Are you interested in receiving an initial series or updated booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? The newly reformulated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna bivalent booster vaccines offer protection from the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care will also be eligible for flu vaccines.

We highly recommend scheduling an appointment to ensure you receive a vaccine as quickly as possible and that sufficient supply is available. Walk-in visits are welcome while supplies last. To make an appointment, please call 800-382-8387, option 8.