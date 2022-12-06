Virtual Women Veterans Focus Group
When:
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
We are looking for transgender women Veterans to attend a discussion group about their experiences and interactions with others at VA Northern California Health Care facilities. Your input will help us improve our environment of care, ensuring facilities are safe, welcoming and comfortable while you are receiving care.
To participate, please call the Women Veterans Program at 916-843-2919 so you can be added to the participant roster.