Women Veterans Health and Wellness Retreat
In celebration of Women’s History Month, please join us for a day of connection, relaxation, and education with many opportunities to participate. Lunch will also be available.
When:
Sat. Mar 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
- Come learn about VA and Community Resources
- Schedule a mammogram or cervical cancer screening the day of the event
- PACT Act screening and information available
Shuttle transportation available from Modesto/Stockton, Martinez/Fairfield, and Redding/Chico to Mather
Pre-registration required: bit.ly/3wd4QzrS