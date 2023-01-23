Skip to Content
Women Veterans Health and Wellness Retreat

wellness retreat wide

In celebration of Women’s History Month, please join us for a day of connection, relaxation, and education with many opportunities to participate. Lunch will also be available.

When:

Sat. Mar 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

Sacramento VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Register

In celebration of Women’s History Month, please join us for a day of connection, relaxation, and education with many opportunities to participate. Lunch will also be available.

  • Come learn about VA and Community Resources
  • Schedule a mammogram or cervical cancer screening the day of the event
  • PACT Act screening and information available

Shuttle transportation available from Modesto/Stockton, Martinez/Fairfield, and Redding/Chico to Mather

Pre-registration required: bit.ly/3wd4Qzr

