Career Fair
Seeking Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Licensed Vocational Nurses, Nursing Assistants and Medical Instrument Technologists.
When:
Sat. Apr 1, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 21, Room 115
Cost:
Free
VA Northern California Health Care System invites you to our upcoming healthcare job fair! We're looking for skilled and motivated professionals to fill the following roles:
- Registered Nurses
- Nurse Practitioners
- Licensed Vocational Nurses
- Nursing Assistants
- Medical Instrument Technologists
Date:
April 1, 2023
Time:
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Location:
Martinez VA Outpatient Clinic
150 Muir Rd.
Martinez, CA 94553
Building 21, Room 115
At our job fair, you will have the opportunity to meet with our hiring team, learn more about our organization, and discuss the available positions in detail. Please come prepared with your resume and any relevant certifications.
Don't miss out on this chance to take your healthcare career to the next level. We look forward to seeing you there!
Applicants need to bring
Resume, CDL, Proof of US Citizenship (Birth Certificate, Naturalization Certificate or Passport) Optional: Transcripts, Certifications, References, Performance Evaluation
Federal employees need to bring
Bring all required documents, including resume and SF-50
For more info on job fair email V21MACNurseRecruiter@va.gov or for more info on job requirements, benefits and how to apply please visit https://www.USAJobs.gov.