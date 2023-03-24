Career Fair

Seeking Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Licensed Vocational Nurses, Nursing Assistants and Medical Instrument Technologists.

VA Northern California Health Care System invites you to our upcoming healthcare job fair! We're looking for skilled and motivated professionals to fill the following roles:

Registered Nurses

Nurse Practitioners

Licensed Vocational Nurses

Nursing Assistants

Medical Instrument Technologists

Date:

April 1, 2023

Time:

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location:

Martinez VA Outpatient Clinic

150 Muir Rd.

Martinez, CA 94553

Building 21, Room 115

At our job fair, you will have the opportunity to meet with our hiring team, learn more about our organization, and discuss the available positions in detail. Please come prepared with your resume and any relevant certifications.

Don't miss out on this chance to take your healthcare career to the next level. We look forward to seeing you there!

Applicants need to bring

Resume, CDL, Proof of US Citizenship (Birth Certificate, Naturalization Certificate or Passport) Optional: Transcripts, Certifications, References, Performance Evaluation

Federal employees need to bring

Bring all required documents, including resume and SF-50

For more info on job fair email V21MACNurseRecruiter@va.gov or for more info on job requirements, benefits and how to apply please visit https://www.USAJobs.gov.