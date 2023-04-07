Denim Day, Apr. 26, 2023

April 26 is VHA Denim Day. All are encouraged to show their support by wearing denim as a visible, symbolic way to reject misconceptions that surround sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

Denim Day is long-running grassroots, sexual violence awareness and education campaign that is recognized annually on the last Wednesday in April during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. It brings awareness to victim-blaming and destructive misconceptions that surround sexual violence.

VA supports survivors of sexual violence, regardless of when and where the incident has occurred. VA is dedicated to fostering an environment where sexual harassment and sexual assault are never tolerated or condoned, and where people who experience sexual harassment or sexual assault feel heard. VA is committed to ensuring that its community is safe, welcoming and free of sexual harassment and sexual assault for all employees, Veterans, their caregivers, volunteers, and visitors. Observing Denim Day as part of VA’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month activities is an opportunity for the VA community to demonstrate this support and commitment.

Denim Day is a great opportunity to take the White Ribbon VA pledge, if you haven’t already. The pledge demonstrates your dedication to VA’s zero tolerance for sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violence, and your dedication to survivors everywhere.

Stand in solidarity with thousands of others and take the White Ribbon VA pledge:

“I, (your name), pledge to never commit, excuse or stay silent about sexual harassment, sexual assault or domestic violence against others.”

Access this link to document your commitment: https://www.whiteribbonusa.org/whiteribbon-va-pledge

To learn more about White Ribbon VA and the White Ribbon VA pledge, visit VHA’s White Ribbon VA page at https://www.va.gov/health/harassment-free/.