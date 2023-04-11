Career Fair

VA Northern California Health Care System invites you to our upcoming career fair! We're looking for skilled and motivated professionals

Career Fair

Join us! On-the-spot interview

VA Northern California Health Care System invites you to our upcoming career fair! We're looking for skilled and motivated professionals to fill the following roles:

Nurse Practitioners

Registered Nurses

Licensed Vocational Nurses

Nursing Assistants

Medical Supply Technicians (Sterile Processing Service)

Medical Instrument Technologists

Housekeeper

Medical Support Assistant

Advanced Medical Support Assistant

Medical Record Technician, Outpatient

Medical Record Technician, Inpatient

Sacramento VA Medical Center, Martinez VA Medical Center and David Grant Medical Center, Outpatient Clinics in Auburn, Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, McClellan Park, Modesto, Redding, Sonora, Stockton, Yreka and Yuba City are offering these positions.

At our job fair, you will have the opportunity to meet with our hiring team, learn more about our organization, and discuss the available positions in detail. Please come prepared with your resume and any relevant certifications.

Don't miss out on this chance to take your healthcare career to the next level. We look forward to seeing you there!

Applicants need to bring

Resume, CDL, Proof of US Citizenship (Birth Certificate, Naturalization Certificate or Passport) Optional: Transcripts, Certifications, References, Performance Evaluation

Federal employees need to bring

Bring all required documents, including resume and SF-50

For more info on job fair email V21MACNurseRecruiter@va.gov or for more info on job requirements, benefits and how to apply please visit https://www.USAJobs.gov.