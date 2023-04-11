Career Fair
When:
Sat. Apr 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Bldg. 650
Cost:
Free
Join us! On-the-spot interview
VA Northern California Health Care System invites you to our upcoming career fair! We're looking for skilled and motivated professionals to fill the following roles:
- Nurse Practitioners
- Registered Nurses
- Licensed Vocational Nurses
- Nursing Assistants
- Medical Supply Technicians (Sterile Processing Service)
- Medical Instrument Technologists
- Housekeeper
- Medical Support Assistant
- Advanced Medical Support Assistant
- Medical Record Technician, Outpatient
- Medical Record Technician, Inpatient
Sacramento VA Medical Center, Martinez VA Medical Center and David Grant Medical Center, Outpatient Clinics in Auburn, Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, McClellan Park, Modesto, Redding, Sonora, Stockton, Yreka and Yuba City are offering these positions.
At our job fair, you will have the opportunity to meet with our hiring team, learn more about our organization, and discuss the available positions in detail. Please come prepared with your resume and any relevant certifications.
Don't miss out on this chance to take your healthcare career to the next level. We look forward to seeing you there!
Applicants need to bring
Resume, CDL, Proof of US Citizenship (Birth Certificate, Naturalization Certificate or Passport) Optional: Transcripts, Certifications, References, Performance Evaluation
Federal employees need to bring
Bring all required documents, including resume and SF-50
For more info on job fair email V21MACNurseRecruiter@va.gov or for more info on job requirements, benefits and how to apply please visit https://www.USAJobs.gov.