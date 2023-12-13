Stockton Nursing Career Fair

VA Northern California Health Care System is hosting a Nursing career fair at the Stockton Outpatient Clinic January 6 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

VA Northern California Health Care System is hiring Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses and Licensed Vocational Nurses for the VA Outpatient Clinics in Stockton, Modesto and Sonora.

We are hosting a Nursing career fair at the Stockton Outpatient Clinic January 6 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. The clinic is located at 7777 S. Freedom Road, French Camp, CA 95231. Onsite interviews will be available.

EEO • Competitive Salary • Excellent Benefits

US citizenship and background check required. RN Degree must be regionally accredited or accredited by CCNE or ACEN.

Applicants need to bring:

Resume includes a minimum of 2 professional references (must include direct/ current supervisor)

Driver’s license

Proof of Citizenship (Birth Certificate, Naturalization Certificate or Passport)

Recommended: Transcripts, Certificates, References, Performance Evaluation

AHA- BLS certification required upon start of employment.

Federal employees need to bring:

Resume and SF-50

Free Parking in patient parking area in front of the Stockton Outpatient clinic.

For more info on job fair email V21MACNurseRecruiter@va.gov or for more info on job requirements, benefits and how to apply please visit USA Jobs.