Stockton Nursing Career Fair
VA Northern California Health Care System is hosting a Nursing career fair at the Stockton Outpatient Clinic January 6 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
When:
Sat. Jan 6, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
7777 South Freedom Road
French Camp, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Northern California Health Care System is hiring Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses and Licensed Vocational Nurses for the VA Outpatient Clinics in Stockton, Modesto and Sonora.
We are hosting a Nursing career fair at the Stockton Outpatient Clinic January 6 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. The clinic is located at 7777 S. Freedom Road, French Camp, CA 95231. Onsite interviews will be available.
EEO • Competitive Salary • Excellent Benefits
US citizenship and background check required. RN Degree must be regionally accredited or accredited by CCNE or ACEN.
Applicants need to bring:
- Resume includes a minimum of 2 professional references (must include direct/ current supervisor)
- Driver’s license
- Proof of Citizenship (Birth Certificate, Naturalization Certificate or Passport)
- Recommended: Transcripts, Certificates, References, Performance Evaluation
- AHA- BLS certification required upon start of employment.
Federal employees need to bring:
- Resume and SF-50
Free Parking in patient parking area in front of the Stockton Outpatient clinic.
For more info on job fair email V21MACNurseRecruiter@va.gov or for more info on job requirements, benefits and how to apply please visit USA Jobs.