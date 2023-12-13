Stockton resume drop-off

VA Northern California Health Care is hosting a resume drop-off event at the Stockton Outpatient Clinic January 4 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

VA Northern California Health Care System is hiring Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses and Licensed Vocational Nurses for the VA Outpatient Clinics in Stockton, Modesto and Sonora.

We are hosting a Nursing career fair at the Stockton Outpatient Clinic January 6 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. The clinic is located at 7777 S. Freedom Road, French Camp, CA 95231. Onsite interviews will be available.

For those that cannot make it to the career fair, we will also be hosting a resume drop-off event at the Stockton Outpatient Clinic January 4 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Simply drive up in front of the clinic and a nurse recruiter will greet you and collect your resume and answer general questions. Be sure to bring your updated resume, with a minimum of (2) professional references listed on resume. (References must include direct/current supervisors)

EEO • Competitive Salary • Excellent Benefits

US citizenship and background check required. RN Degree must be regionally accredited or accredited by CCNE or ACEN.

Applicants need to bring:

Resume includes a minimum of 2 professional references (must include direct/ current supervisor)

Driver’s license

Proof of Citizenship (Birth Certificate, Naturalization Certificate or Passport)

Recommended: Transcripts, Certificates, References, Performance Evaluation

AHA- BLS certification required upon start of employment.

Federal employees need to bring:

Resume and SF-50

Free Parking in patient parking area in front of the Stockton Outpatient clinic.

For more info on job fair email V21MACNurseRecruiter@va.gov or for more info on job requirements, benefits and how to apply please visit USA Jobs.