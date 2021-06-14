 Skip to Content
VA Northern California COVID-19 on-demand testing

On-demand COVID testing is available for VA NorCal patients and VA employees at all of our sites. If staff or patients are displaying COVID symptoms while at one of our facilities, they should present to their nearest swabbing station immediately. If no symptoms are present, please see testing times and locations below.

COVID-19 on-demand testing
Location Days, hours, contact
Location Mather

Between emergency department and eye clinic.
Appointment is not required. 		Days, hours, contact Tuesday and Thursday

​9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. PT

800-382-8387
Location Martinez

Tent beside building 19 at your appointment time.
Appointment is required. 		Days, hours, contact Tuesday and Thursday

9 - 11 a.m. PT

925-372-2179
Location Martinez

Tent beside building 19 at your appointment time.
Appointment is required. 		Days, hours, contact Wednesday

1 - 3 p.m. PT

925-372-2179
Location Redding

Appointment required.
Present to primary screening.
Patients will be sent to vehicles and swabbed. ​ 		Days, hours, contact Tuesday and Thursday

10 - 11 a.m. PT

530-226-7512
