VA Northern California COVID-19 on-demand testing
On-demand COVID testing is available for VA NorCal patients and VA employees at all of our sites. If staff or patients are displaying COVID symptoms while at one of our facilities, they should present to their nearest swabbing station immediately. If no symptoms are present, please see testing times and locations below.
|Location
|Days, hours, contact
|Location
|
Mather
Between emergency department and eye clinic.
Appointment is not required.
|Days, hours, contact
|
Tuesday and Thursday
9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. PT
800-382-8387
|Location
|
Martinez
Tent beside building 19 at your appointment time.
Appointment is required.
|Days, hours, contact
|
Tuesday and Thursday
9 - 11 a.m. PT
925-372-2179
|Location
|
Martinez
Tent beside building 19 at your appointment time.
Appointment is required.
|Days, hours, contact
|
Wednesday
1 - 3 p.m. PT
925-372-2179
|Location
|
Redding
Appointment required.
Present to primary screening.
Patients will be sent to vehicles and swabbed.
|Days, hours, contact
|
Tuesday and Thursday
10 - 11 a.m. PT
530-226-7512