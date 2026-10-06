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Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Northern California health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

For homeless Veterans requesting housing assistance, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at  (available 24 hours, 7 days a week).

Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans (NCCHV) at 1-877-4AID-VET (1-877-424-3838) for assessment and scheduling. Care coordinators are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Veterans are also welcome to drop in during designated hours for housing assistance.

Drop-in  housing assistance is available on select days at the following locations:

Chico VA Clinic 
Monday - Thursday | 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Fairfield VA Clinic 
Tuesdays | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Martinez VA Medical Center 
Mondays | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Sacramento VA Medical Center 
Mondays and Thursdays | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Redding VA Clinic 
Tuesdays | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Yuba VA Clinic 
Tuesdays | 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Care we provide at VA Northern California

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. 

We can connect Veterans with a range of services and resources, including:

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care

If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, call to reach caring, qualified VA responders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Dial 988 then Press 1 or Text 838255.

Other resources

  • Learn about VA's commitment to ending homelessness among Veterans nationwide and how to get involved.

  • VA Northern California is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to get support for substance use problems through VA.

  • Landlords have a unique opportunity to give back to those who have served. Veterans have selflessly defended our nation in times of need — and landlords can make a positive impact by protecting these individuals from the risk of homelessness.

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