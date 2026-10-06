Homeless Veteran care

Care we provide at VA Northern California

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail.

We can connect Veterans with a range of services and resources, including:

Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing

Job training, life skills development, and education

Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail

Financial support to prevent homelessness

Treatment for addiction and depression

Health and dental care

If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, call to reach caring, qualified VA responders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Dial 988 then Press 1 or Text 838255.