Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Northern California health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
For homeless Veterans requesting housing assistance, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (available 24 hours, 7 days a week).
Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans (NCCHV) at 1-877-4AID-VET (1-877-424-3838) for assessment and scheduling. Care coordinators are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Veterans are also welcome to drop in during designated hours for housing assistance.
Drop-in housing assistance is available on select days at the following locations:
Chico VA Clinic
Monday - Thursday | 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
Fairfield VA Clinic
Tuesdays | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Martinez VA Medical Center
Mondays | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sacramento VA Medical Center
Mondays and Thursdays | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Redding VA Clinic
Tuesdays | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Yuba VA Clinic
Tuesdays | 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Care we provide at VA Northern California
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail.
We can connect Veterans with a range of services and resources, including:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, call to reach caring, qualified VA responders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Dial 988 then Press 1 or Text 838255.