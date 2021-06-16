Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Northern California health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
|Location
|Phone, room number
|Location
|Chico VA Clinic
|Phone, room number
|530-879-5009, room 129
|Location
|Fairfield VA Clinic
|Phone, room number
|707-437-1803, room A102
|Location
|Mare Island VA Clinic
|Phone, room number
|707-562-8391, room 1015
|Location
|Martinez VAMC
|Phone, room number
|925-372-2883, A112
|Location
|McClellan VA Clinic
|Phone, room number
|916-561-7540, room 1C93
|Location
|Oakland VA Clinic
|Phone, room number
|510-267-7810, room 287
|Location
|Redding/Yreka VA Clinic
|Phone, room number
|530-226-7508, room D-05
|Location
|Sacramento VAMC
|Phone, room number
|916-843-7034, rooms 1A34 & 1A36
|Location
|Sierra Foothills VA Clinic
|Phone, room number
|530-889-4946, room 101
|Location
|Yuba City VA Clinic
|Phone, room number
|530-751-4500, room 147
Care we provide at VA Northern California
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Patient experience staff
Rochelle Huber
Patient Experience Chief
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-843-7034
Lynne Skaggs
Patient Experience Assistant Chief
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-843-7034
Dedrick Waterford
Veteran Experience Coordinator
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 925-372-2883