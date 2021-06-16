 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Northern California health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Patient Advocate Contact List
Location Phone, room number
Location Chico VA Clinic Phone, room number 530-879-5009, room 129
Location Fairfield VA Clinic Phone, room number 707-437-1803, room A102
Location Mare Island VA Clinic Phone, room number 707-562-8391, room 1015
Location Martinez VAMC Phone, room number 925-372-2883, A112
Location McClellan VA Clinic Phone, room number 916-561-7540, room 1C93
Location Oakland VA Clinic Phone, room number 510-267-7810, room 287
Location Redding/Yreka VA Clinic Phone, room number 530-226-7508, room D-05
Location Sacramento VAMC Phone, room number 916-843-7034, rooms 1A34 & 1A36
Location Sierra Foothills VA Clinic Phone, room number 530-889-4946, room 101
Location Yuba City VA Clinic Phone, room number 530-751-4500, room 147

Care we provide at VA Northern California

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Patient experience staff

Rochelle Huber

Rochelle Huber

Patient Experience Chief

VA Northern California health care

Phone: 916-843-7034

Lynne Skaggs

Lynne Skaggs

Patient Experience Assistant Chief

VA Northern California health care

Phone: 916-843-7034

Dedrick Waterford

Dedrick Waterford

Veteran Experience Coordinator

VA Northern California health care

Phone: 925-372-2883

