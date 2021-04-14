Returning service member care
VA Northern California health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Kathleen Dupaya Metallo
Transition and Care Management (TCM) Program Manager
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-843-2630
Kenneth Handley LCSW
Case Manager
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-843-9016
Email: Ken.Handley@va.gov
Tanya Thomas LCSW
Case Manager
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 707-437-1811
Email: Tanya.Thomas2@va.gov
Susan Tieden LCSW
Case Manager
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 530-226-7544
Email: Mary.Tieden@va.gov
Kira Serna LCSW
Case Manager
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 925-372-2442
Email: Kira.Serna@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Northern California
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Sacramento provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.