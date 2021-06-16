Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA Northern California health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 800-273-8255, then select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Veterans crisis line
Connect with Veteran’s Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (press 1) to reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This support is:
- Confidential
- Available every day, 24/7
- Serves all Veterans, all Service members, National Guard and Reserve, their family members and friends
Connect with a care coordinator
Local Suicide Prevention Coordinators are available Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT to help you find resources in your area and access supportive tools to help, please see below for your local coordinator’s contact information.
Lee Sasse LCSW-PIP
Suicide Prevention Program Manager
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 530-551-1408
Charlene Weatherlow LCSW
Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Mather VAMC
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-843-9487
Trent Lear LCSW, LAC, MAC
Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Sacramento Valley
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-640-8090
David Shernoff LCSW
Suicide Prevention Coordinator, East Bay
VA Northern California health care
Roxanna Zalensny LCSW
Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Rural
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 530-574-1063
Orise (Shay) Carey
Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Solano County
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 925-862-3204
Care we provide at VA Northern California health care
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks