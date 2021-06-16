 Skip to Content
Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA Northern California health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Veterans crisis line

Connect with Veteran’s Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (press 1) to reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs.  Many of them are Veterans themselves.  This support is:

  • Confidential
  • Available every day, 24/7
  • Serves all Veterans, all Service members, National Guard and Reserve, their family members and friends

Connect with a care coordinator

Local Suicide Prevention Coordinators are available Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT to help you find resources in your area and access supportive tools to help, please see below for your local coordinator’s contact information.  

 

Lee Sasse LCSW-PIP

Suicide Prevention Program Manager

VA Northern California health care

Phone: 530-551-1408

Email: VHASPCCA-612MACSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Charlene Weatherlow LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Mather VAMC

VA Northern California health care

Phone: 916-843-9487

Email: VHASPCCA-612MACSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Trent Lear LCSW, LAC, MAC

Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Sacramento Valley

VA Northern California health care

Phone: 916-640-8090

Email: VHASPCCA-612MACSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

David Shernoff LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator, East Bay

VA Northern California health care

Roxanna Zalensny LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Rural

VA Northern California health care

Phone: 530-574-1063

Email: VHASPCCA-612MACSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Orise (Shay) Carey

Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Solano County

VA Northern California health care

Phone: 925-862-3204

Email: VHASPCCA-612MACSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Northern California health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
