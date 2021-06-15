Women Veteran Care

Call, Chat, or Text Now Available.

Women Veterans can now connect with the WVCC through text messaging. Similar to the existing call line and online chat, women Veterans will be connected with WVCC representatives who can answer general questions about benefits, eligibility, and services specifically for women Veterans. By offering more ways to reach WVCC representatives, women Veterans can choose the most convenient way to get the information they need.

Online Chat.

WVCC chat allows women Veterans to go online and chat via real-time messaging with a WVCC representative. Access the chat feature by clicking the "Click here to chat online with the Women Veterans Call Center" icon below.

Text Messaging

This new service enables women Veterans to text and anonymously chat with a WVCC representative. To get started, text 855-829-6636 .



As both the chat function and text messaging are anonymous, please do not use personally identifiable information such as social security numbers. The WVCC online chat and text messaging is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. ET, and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET.

She's your guide to VA.

All the representatives at the Women Veterans Call Center are women, and many are Veterans themselves. In addition to linking women Veterans to information, the Women Veterans Call Center makes direct referrals to Women Veteran Program Managers (WVPM) located at every VA medical center. The Women Veteran Program Manager helps the woman Veteran coordinate services.