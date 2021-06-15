Women Veteran care
VA Northern California health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Yolanda V. Hagen RN, BSN
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-843-7417
Email: Yolanda.Hagen@va.gov
Caren Cline RN, PHN
Maternity Care Coordinator
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-934-5347
Email: Caren.Cline@va.gov
Rebecca Stallworth LCSW
Social Services
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-366-5453
Email: Rebecca.stallworth@va.gov
Marcia Chappell RN, MA
Breast Cancer Nurse, Navigator
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-366-5347
Email: Marcia.Chapell@va.gov
Rachel Chung RN, BSN
Mammo/Pap Coordinator
VA Northern California health care
Phone: 916-843-2780
Email: Younuk.Chung@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Northern California
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Women Veterans Primary Care Clinics
- Maternity Care Coordination and Services
- Reproductive health care
- Family Planning
- Birth Control
- Menopause Care
- Pap smears
- Mammography
- Bone Density testing
- Psychological services
- Psychiatric services
- Gynecological Services
- Social Services
- Genetic testing
Pre-conception counseling:
Maternity Coordinator at 916-548-2982
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF):
Women Veterans Program Manager 916-843-2828
Pap/Mammogram screening:
Women’s Health Care Coordinator 916-843-2780
Please call to schedule If you have not had a Mammogram in the past 2 years or a PAP in the past 3 years. Veterans includes:
-
- General care includes health evaluation and counseling, disease prevention, nutrition counseling, weight control, smoking cessation, and substance abuse counseling and treatment as well as gender-specific primary care, such as cervical cancer screens (Pap smears), breast cancer screens (mammograms), birth control, preconception counseling, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, menopausal support (hormone replacement therapy).
- Mental health includes evaluation and assistance for issues such as depression, mood, and anxiety disorders; intimate partner and domestic violence; sexual trauma; elder abuse or neglect; parenting and anger management; marital, caregiver, or family-related stress; and post-deployment adjustment or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST). Women-and men as well-may experience repeated sexual harassment or sexual assault during their military service. Special services are available to women who have experienced MST. VA provides free, confidential counseling and treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to MST. More information is available about MST from the national Women Veterans Health Care program and the VHA Office of Mental Health.
-
- Management and screening of chronic conditions includes heart disease, diabetes, cancer, glandular disorders, osteoporosis, and fibromyalgia as well as sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS and hepatitis. Reproductive health care includes maternity care, infertility evaluation and limited treatment; sexual problems, tubal ligation, urinary incontinence, and others. VA is prohibited by legislative authority from providing either in-vitro fertilization or abortion services.
- Rehabilitation, homebound, and long-term care. VA referrals are given to those in need of rehabilitation therapies such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, exercise therapy, recreational therapy, and vocational therapy. Homebound and long-term care services are available as well, limited to those meeting specific requirements.
-
Call, Chat, or Text Now Available.
Women Veterans can now connect with the WVCC through text messaging. Similar to the existing call line and online chat, women Veterans will be connected with WVCC representatives who can answer general questions about benefits, eligibility, and services specifically for women Veterans. By offering more ways to reach WVCC representatives, women Veterans can choose the most convenient way to get the information they need.
Online Chat.
WVCC chat allows women Veterans to go online and chat via real-time messaging with a WVCC representative. Access the chat feature by clicking the "Click here to chat online with the Women Veterans Call Center" icon below.
Text Messaging
This new service enables women Veterans to text and anonymously chat with a WVCC representative. To get started, text 855-829-6636 .
As both the chat function and text messaging are anonymous, please do not use personally identifiable information such as social security numbers. The WVCC online chat and text messaging is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. ET, and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET.
She's your guide to VA.
All the representatives at the Women Veterans Call Center are women, and many are Veterans themselves. In addition to linking women Veterans to information, the Women Veterans Call Center makes direct referrals to Women Veteran Program Managers (WVPM) located at every VA medical center. The Women Veteran Program Manager helps the woman Veteran coordinate services.