Women Veteran Care
VA Northern California health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Women’s Health Care Vs. Gynecology Care
Did you know that if you receive care from a women’s health (WH) primary care provider (PCP), you’ll get ALL your care from that provider? You won’t need to schedule an appointment with another provider who is a WH provider to perform your annual female examinations. To switch from a non-WH provider to a designated WH-PCP, call the Call Center at 1-800-382-8387 #2 to request a change to a WH-Provider. You have the option to request a male or female provider and your select location of care. However, suppose you are experiencing abnormal bleeding or other more complicated women’s health issues or need an intrauterine device (IUD) or Nexplanon. In that case, your Primary Care Provider or WH-PCP will refer you to the gynecologist.
Leslie Farmer MD
Women’s Health Medical Director, Sac Valley
VA Northern California health care
Chelsea Miller LCSW, MPH
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Northern California health care
Phone:
Serena Robbins MSN, APRN, CNM, WHCNP-BC
Deputy Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Northern California health care
Phone:
Women Veterans Program Office
VA Northern California Health Care System
916-843-2919
V21MACWomenVeteransProgram@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Northern California
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Women Veterans Primary Care Clinics
- Maternity Care Coordination and Services
- Reproductive health care
- Family Planning
- Birth Control
- Menopause Care
- Pap smears
- Mammography
- Bone Density testing
- Psychological services
- Psychiatric services
- Gynecological Services
- Social Services
- Genetic testing
Pre-conception counseling:
Contact the Maternity Coordinator at: 209-702-2168
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF):
Contact the IVF/Infertility Coordinator at: 916-931-5375
Primary Care
- General care includes health evaluation and counseling, disease prevention, nutrition counseling, weight control, smoking cessation, and substance abuse counseling and treatment as well as gender-specific primary care, such as cervical cancer screens (Pap smears), breast cancer screens (mammograms), birth control, preconception counseling, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, menopausal support (hormone replacement therapy).
- Mental health includes evaluation and assistance for issues such as depression, mood, and anxiety disorders; intimate partner and domestic violence; sexual trauma; elder abuse or neglect; parenting and anger management; marital, caregiver, or family-related stress; and post-deployment adjustment or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST). Women-and men as well-may experience repeated sexual harassment or sexual assault during their military service. Special services are available to women who have experienced MST. VA provides free, confidential counseling and treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to MST. More information is available about MST from the national Women Veterans Health Care program and the VHA Office of Mental Health.
Specialty Care
- Management and screening of chronic conditions includes heart disease, diabetes, cancer, glandular disorders, osteoporosis, and fibromyalgia as well as sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS and hepatitis. Reproductive health care includes maternity care, infertility evaluation and limited treatment; sexual problems, tubal ligation, urinary incontinence, and others.
- Rehabilitation, homebound, and long-term care. VA referrals are given to those in need of rehabilitation therapies such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, exercise therapy, recreational therapy, and vocational therapy. Homebound and long-term care services are available as well, limited to those meeting specific requirements.
Call, chat, or text us
Call, Chat, or Text Now Available.
Women Veterans can now connect with the WVCC through text messaging. Similar to the existing call line and online chat, women Veterans will be connected with WVCC representatives who can answer general questions about benefits, eligibility, and services specifically for women Veterans. By offering more ways to reach WVCC representatives, women Veterans can choose the most convenient way to get the information they need.
Online Chat.
WVCC chat allows women Veterans to go online and chat via real-time messaging with a WVCC representative. Access the chat feature by clicking the "Click here to chat online with the Women Veterans Call Center" icon below.
Text Messaging
This new service enables women Veterans to text and anonymously chat with a WVCC representative. To get started, text 855-829-6636 .
As both the chat function and text messaging are anonymous, please do not use personally identifiable information such as social security numbers. The WVCC online chat and text messaging is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. ET, and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET.
She's your guide to VA.
All the representatives at the Women Veterans Call Center are women, and many are Veterans themselves. In addition to linking women Veterans to information, the Women Veterans Call Center makes direct referrals to Women Veteran Program Managers (WVPM) located at every VA medical center. The Women Veteran Program Manager helps the woman Veteran coordinate services.