Cypress Avenue VA Clinic
The Cypress Avenue clinic is only open to enrolled patients who have appointments in this location. If you do not have an appointment at the Cypress Avenue clinic, please go to the main Redding VA Clinic location at 351 Hartnell Avenue, Redding, CA 96002.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 730AM-430PM
- Tue: 730AM-430PM
- Wed: 730AM-430PM
- Thu: 730AM-430PM
- Fri: 730AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Cypress Avenue VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transit services
California Public Transportation
Other services
Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service): Coming Soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.