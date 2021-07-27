 Skip to Content
Cypress Avenue VA Clinic

The Cypress Avenue clinic is only open to enrolled patients who have appointments in this location. If you do not have an appointment at the Cypress Avenue clinic, please go to the main Redding VA Clinic location at 351 Hartnell Avenue, Redding, CA 96002.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Limited services and hours

Address

760 Cypress Avenue, Suite 100
Redding, CA 96001-2732

Phone numbers

Main phone: 530-244-8800

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-430PM
  • Tue: 730AM-430PM
  • Wed: 730AM-430PM
  • Thu: 730AM-430PM
  • Fri: 730AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Cypress Avenue VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transit services

California Public Transportation

Local Transit

Other services

Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service): Coming Soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

