Martinez VA Medical Center

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Local transit services

California Public Transportation

The County Connection - Route 28

Call 925-676-7500 for route information.



West Cat - Route 30Z

Call 510-724-7993 for route information.

Tri Delta Transit - Delta Express 200

Call 925-754-4040 for route information.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

