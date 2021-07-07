 Skip to Content
Martinez VA Medical Center

The Martinez VA Medical Center offers a full range of medical, surgical, mental health, and diagnostic outpatient services, including nuclear medicine, ultrasound, CT and MRI. The Center for Rehabilitation and Extended Care (CREC) is located adjacent to the outpatient clinic, which is operational 24/7. This location provides urgent care but has NO EMERGENCY SERVICES.

Address

150 Muir Road
Martinez, CA 94553-4668

Phone numbers

Main phone: 925-372-2000
Mental health clinic: 925-372-2105

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
