Campus map

Directions to Sacramento VA Medical Center

From the Bay Area and U.S. 50 eastbound

Take Interstate 80 toward Sacramento. Approaching Sacramento, take U.S. 50/I-80 Capitol City Freeway toward South Lake Tahoe and continue for approximately 2 miles. Take US-50 toward Placerville and South Lake Tahoe and continue for approximately 10 miles. Take the Mather Field/Rancho Cordova exit and turn right on Mather Field Road.



At Rockingham/Old Placerville Road, the road divides and the left lanes become International Drive. Stay in the right hand lane to continue on Mather Field Road. Turn left on Peter A. McCuen Boulevard. Turn left on Blaisdell Boulevard.

From U.S. 50 westbound

Take U.S. 50 toward Sacramento. Take the Mather Field Road exit. Turn left on Mather Field Road and continue as indicated above.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Sacramento VA Medical Center

10535 Hospital Way

Mather, CA 95655

Coordinates: 38°34'20.86"N 121°17'47.40"W