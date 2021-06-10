Privacy and patient rights

Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies

Family rights

Read VA's national family rights policy

Visitation policy

Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at our hospital.

Sacramento VA Medical Center

10535 Hospital Way

Mather, CA 95655

Visiting hours

Family members and friends can visit patients from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT. You should report to the nurse's station before going to a patient's room.

General entrances to the medical center are open 24/7. If the building is locked, please use the outside phone to ask the VA police to let you into the building.

Visiting hours are based on the needs of the patient, and visitors are encouraged to discuss any special visiting needs with the nurse manager. Whenever possible and medically appropriate, the nurse will coordinate special visiting arrangements to meet patient and family needs.

ICU visiting hours

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

Center for rehabilitation and extended care (CREC) visiting hours

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

Bringing children to visit

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Our general policy is that children under 18 may not visit patients. Visitors under the age 18 may or may not receive permission from physician and the unit nurse manager. An adult must accompany children at all times.

Medical-Surgical Unit

Patient care is our first priority, so there may be times when visitors may be asked to step out of the patient's room. We ask that children and adults with colds or infectious diseases not visit patients. It is recommended that children under 18 not visit inpatients. When it is in the best interest of the patient to have children under 18 visit, permission must be obtained from the unit nurse manager.

Limiting your visit

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Security

The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day.

Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For police assistance, call 916-843-5401 or 925-372-2345. In case of an emergency, dial 911.

VA general visitation policy

The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.

"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.

The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on other's rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.

The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.

Advance directives

Read VA's national policy on advance directives (PDF)

Report patient quality of care concerns

Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.