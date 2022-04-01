 Skip to Content

Whole Health

Explore the things that matters most to you and find self-care practices that enhance your overall health and well-being.

Whole Health Week 

April 4 to April 8

Veterans and caregivers are welcome.  Download the PDF to learn more about how to join.

Whole health week schedule (PDF)

What is Whole Health?

Whole Health is VA’s cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Find out how you can #LiveWholeHealth from home through VA’s ongoing self-care blog series. This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga or meditation—that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.

