Medical Foster Homes at VA Northern California
VA Northern California Health Care System is pleased to announce the development of the Medical Foster Home Program (MFH). MFH is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a home setting. MFH is affordable care and is a great alternative to institutional care.
Veterans residing in a Medical Foster Home will receive care and routine visits from the VA Home Based Primary Care Team, which includes an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse, Social Worker, Dietitian, Psychologist, Occupational Therapist, and Recreational Therapist.
Medical Foster Homes Provide
- Furnished private room
- 24-hour care/supervision
- Medication Management
- Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing etc)
- Meals, laundry, cleaning
- Flexible daily routine
- Long term care option that encourages the highest level of independence
- Transportation
- Personalized care
- A maximum of 3 veterans receiving care in the home
- High levels of caregiver and veteran satisfaction
- Assistance with chronic medical conditions
Medical Foster Caregivers
- Must pass annual inspection by the VA Inspection Team
- Criminal background checks
- Home must be owned or rented by the caregiver
- Must be 21 years or older, financially stable, complete application process
- Are flexible and have positive problem solving skills
- Have experience with patient care
- Are physically able to provide the needed care
- Must have written backup plan if unable to provide care
- Must work with the VA Home Care team
- Create a compassionate, family like environment
- Complete bi-annual training
Find a Medical Foster Home
Get connected with a Medical Foster Home Coordinator: 800-382-8387
View a list of VA Medical Centers with Medical Foster Home programs