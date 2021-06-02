Medical Foster Homes at VA Northern California

VA Northern California Health Care System is pleased to announce the development of the Medical Foster Home Program (MFH). MFH is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a home setting. MFH is affordable care and is a great alternative to institutional care.

Medical Foster Homes:

The Veteran will receive care and regular visits by the VA Home Based Primary Care Team: Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner, Nurse, Social Worker, Dietician, Psychologist, Occupational Therapist & Recreational Therapist.

Medical Foster Homes Provide

Furnished private room

24-hour care/supervision

Medication Management

Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing etc)

Meals, laundry, cleaning

Flexible daily routine

Long term care option that encourages the highest level of independence

Transportation

Personalized care

A maximum of 3 veterans receiving care in the home

High levels of caregiver and veteran satisfaction

Assistance with chronic medical conditions

Medical Foster Caregivers

Must pass annual inspection by the VA Inspection Team

Criminal background checks

Home must be owned or rented by the caregiver

Must be 21 years or older, financially stable, complete application process

Are flexible and have positive problem solving skills

Have experience with patient care

Are physically able to provide the needed care

Must have written backup plan if unable to provide care

Must work with the VA Home Care team

Create a compassionate, family like environment

Complete bi-annual training

Deborah L. Taylor, MSW, LCSW

Medical Foster Home Coordinator

E-mail: Deborah.Taylor1@va.gov