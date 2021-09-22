News, events & media
The Public Affairs Office The Public Affairs Office for VA Northern California Health Care System is available to respond to local and national media inquiries and requests.
Local and national media inquiries and requests
The Public Affairs Office at VA Northern California Health Care System can provide the following support and assistance to members of the news media:
- Subject matter experts
- Interview scheduling
- Fact sheets and statistical information
- Information about VA related special events
For assistance in covering health and medical stories and to set up interviews with our VA subject matter experts, please contact the Office of Public Affairs by email or by calling 916-843-9247 . If you are a reporter calling after hours, please call 279-203-7321 .
Public affairs staff
Jason Dominguez, Chief of Public Affairs
916-843-2800, V21MACPUBLICAFFAIRS@va.gov
Erika Figueroa, Public Affairs Specialist
916-843-2800, V21MACPUBLICAFFAIRS@va.gov
Kristi Morales-Scott, Visual Information Specialist
916-843-2800, V21MACPUBLICAFFAIRS@va.gov
Anthony Rivera, Webmaster
916-843-2800, V21MACPUBLICAFFAIRS@va.gov
Kingston Dillard, Visual Information Specialist
916-843-2800, V21MACPUBLICAFFAIRS@va.gov
Shari Ferguson, Program Support Assistant
916-843-2800, V21MACPUBLICAFFAIRS@va.gov
Guidelines
The following guidelines can assist you in arranging interviews, video sessions, or photo opportunities:
- Call the Public Affairs Office to arrange all interviews with VA Northern California Health Care System staff. We will respond as quickly as we can. (Patients seeking medical advice should contact their health care provider or dial 911 for medical emergencies.)
- Advance notice of on-site interviews is necessary. Public Affairs staff need as much notice as possible to arrange subject matter experts, locations for media interviews, or photo shoots for your story.
- Public Affairs staff must accompany all film crews and photographers while on campus. Our main priority is patient privacy and adherence to HIPAA regulations. We also want to make sure you get the information you are looking for and to coordinate shoot locations and ensure interviews go smoothly.
If you are a student working on a research paper and looking to interview a Veteran about his military experience, we encourage you to contact a Veterans Service Organization for assistance. You can find a comprehensive list at https://www.va.gov/vso/. The public affairs office is not staffed to support research for students.
