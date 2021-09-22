News, events & media

Important updates from Northern California

COVID-19 vaccines at VA Northern California: For information on vaccine eligibility and availability at our medical campuses and outpatient clinics, please see VANCHCS COVID-19 Vaccines.

COVID-19 on-demand testing: COVID-19 testing is offered in Sacramento VAMC, Martinez VAMC and Redding VA Clinic. Visit the VA Northern California COVID-19 on-demand testing page to learn more.

Prepare for a visit: Visitors between ages 12 to 17 years must be accompanied by an adult. If you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, call us at 800-382-8387 before visiting. We are screening all who enter the facility. Face masks are required.

Prepare for your visit

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit CDC: What you Need to Know

For VA-specific information: Visit COVID-19 Vaccines at VA, use VA’s Coronavirus Chatbot or read Coronavirus FAQs and Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Get updates on affected services and facilities