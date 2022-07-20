What is Palliative Care?

Palliative care is specialized care for patients living with severe or life-threatening illnesses. A diverse team of doctors, nurses, social workers, chaplains, and therapists of various disciplines provide palliative and hospice care. Palliative care aims to provide quality of life and added support for patients and their loved ones.

What is Hospice Care?

Hospice care is palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illnesses under certain conditions. Hospice provides services to patients in the last months of life.

Our inpatient and outpatient palliative and hospice care services include:

Inpatient palliative care at Sacramento VAMC

Outpatient palliative care clinic at Sacramento VAMC

Outpatient palliative care clinic at Sacramento VAMC

Palliative care at community living center/center for rehabilitation and extended care CLC/CREC in Martinez VAMC

Inpatient Hospice at CLC/CREC in Martinez VAMC

Learn more about palliative and hospice support resources for Veterans who are in hospice in the community. (downloadable document coming soon)