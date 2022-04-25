Pulmonary medicine
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and sleep apnea.
We provide care for many medical and pulmonary conditions and disease. Our pulmonary services include:
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Asthma
- Chronic Cough
- Dyspnea
- Pulmonary Hypertension
- Diaphragm paralysis/paresis
- Hemoptysis
- Pleural disease
- Pulmonary embolism
- Interstitial Lung Disease
- Lung Cancer Screening
- Evaluation of lung masses/nodules
- Pulmonary Rehabilitation (including post COVID)
- Pre-op evaluations
- Interventional bronchoscopy
- Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT)
- Methacholine Challenge Testing
- Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET)
- Home Oxygen
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
