Sacramento Valley Engineering construction updates

Project is renovating the entire OR on the 2nd floor to include a new Hybrid OR and renovating four OR’s for total of five OR’s. Project will create a true and new inter-core and meet all new VA design guide requirements.

Project status: Floor plans have been signed off and temporary OR trailers are being researched for use.

Planned Construction Award: FY21 4th Quarter / FY22 1st Quarter; Fall/Winter 2021

Planned Opening: FY22 4th Quarter Summer 2022