Shuttle bus schedule

VA Northern California Health Care System Interfacility Shuttle Bus Schedule

VA Northern California Health Care System provides shuttle transportation free of charge to accommodate veterans with scheduled appointments.  This service is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.  Only patients may ride the shuttle, unless arrangements are made by a physician for an attendant to accompany the patient.  Individuals under the age of eighteen are not authorized to ride the shuttle.

Download the bus schedule for more information


 

Download Interfacility Shuttle Bus Schedule (DOC)
