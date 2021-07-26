VA Police
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs Police is the uniformed law enforcement service of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, responsible for the protection of the VA Medical Centers and outpatient clinics.
Who are we?
The VA Police are an armed, federal law enforcement and protective service entity that operates in and around the various Veterans Affairs Medical Centers, National Cemeteries and other VA facilities.
Eligibility
- Criminal justice education
- or Experience as a Police Officer
- or Experienced Military Police Officer
- or Combination of Education and Experience
What is a Status Candidate?
COMPETITIVE AND EXCEPTED SERVICE - there are two classes of jobs in the Federal Government:
- those that in the competitive civil service, and
- those that are in the excepted service
SOURCES OF ELIGIBLES - in filling competitive service jobs, agencies can generally choose from among 3 groups of candidates:
- A competitive list of eligibles administered by OPM or by an agency under OPM's direction. This list consists of applicants who have applied and met the qualification requirements for a specific vacancy announcement. It is the most common method of entry for new employees.
- A list of eligibles who have civil service status consist of applicants who are eligible for noncompetitive movement within the competitive service because they either now are or were serving under career-type appointments in the competitive service. These individuals are selected under agency merit promotion procedures and can receive an appointment by promotion, reassignment, transfer, or reinstatement.
- A list of eligibles that qualify for a special
- noncompetitive appointing authority
- established by law or executive order. Examples of special noncompetitive appointing authorities include the Veterans' Recruitment Appointment (VRA) and Peace Corps.
What is Veterans' Preference?
VETERANS' PREFERENCE - If you’re a Veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces and were separated under honorable conditions, you may be eligible for veterans’ preference, as well as other veteran specific hiring options. Visit USAJobs to Learn More about Veterans' Preference.
THE VETERANS EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES ACT (VEOA) - This act gave preference eligibles or veterans with 3 or more years of continuous active service access to jobs that might otherwise be closed to them. When an agency advertises for candidates outside its own workforce under merit promotion procedures, it must allow these veterans to apply. Of course, all applications are subject to any area of consideration that the agency has specified on the vacancy announcement. VEOA applicants are not subject to a geographical area of consideration limitation.
What is VRA?
Veterans' Recruitment Appointment (VRA)
Formerly, Veterans' Readjustment Appointment
- What it provides: VRA allows appointment of eligible Veterans up to the GS-11 or equivalent grade level. Veterans are hired under excepted appointments to positions that are otherwise in the competitive service. After the individual satisfactorily completes 2 years of service, the Veteran must be converted noncompetitively to a career or career-conditional appointment.
- When to use it: VRA can be a good tool for filling entry-level to mid-level positions.
- Who is eligible? VRA eligibility applies to the following categories:
- Disabled Veterans;
- Veterans who served on active duty in the Armed Forces during a war declared by Congress, or a in a campaign or expedition for which a campaign badge has been authorized;
- Veterans who, while serving on active duty in the Armed Forces, participated in a military operation for which the Armed Forces Service Medal (AFSM) was awarded;
- Veterans separated from active duty within the past 3 years.
Police Officer position information, please email, write or call:
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Police
VA Northern California Health Care System
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655 (07B)
916-366-5401
Gabriel.Horton@va.gov