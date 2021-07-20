What you need to know

Stay Home and Phone

We are continuing to see patients in person for appointments. However, we are encouraging Veterans to use our virtual care options (Telehealth, VA Video Connect) for specialty care, primary care and mental health services whenever possible. Patients who need an in-person appointment can contact their care team.

If you are having a life-threatening emergency, please call 911. The Emergency Department at the Mather VA Medical Center is open 24/7.

Appointments

Patients with scheduled in-person appointments should arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to avoid overcrowding of waiting areas. If Veterans arrive sooner, they may be asked to wait in their vehicles.

To allow for more physical distancing in VA NorCal facilities, we are encouraging patients with scheduled appointments to check in using VEText before exiting their vehicles.

When you arrive at the VA medical center or clinic for your appointment, text the word “here” to 53079. Wait in your vehicle for a text reply. Once you receive a text message confirming your care team is ready to see you, head to the nearest entrance and enjoy your appointment. It’s that simple!

We made changes to waiting areas, check-in desks and other common spaces to encourage physical distancing. Please stay at least six feet away from others at all times. Additional space between seating, plexiglass panels, limited elevator capacity, visual markings on floors are just a few of the changes you will notice at our facilities. Additional hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed around the medical center and clinics.

Surgeries

Elective surgeries and procedures are being scheduled based on bed, staff and PPE availability. All pre-procedural (aerosol-generating and high-risk, due to close/prolonged contact with oral/nasal airway), newly admitted, transferred and symptomatic patients will undergo COVID-19 testing.