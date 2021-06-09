Research
Explore VA Northern California's research initiatives with specialty programs in [List research here] . You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
Our research programs
Our current research studies enhance VA Northern California Health Care System's ability to provide state-of-the-art medical techniques and treatments to veterans.
Research areas include
- cancer research, including DNA repair
- geriatrics
- neuroscience, including audiology, stroke rehabilitation, Alzheimer's disease, cognitive neuropsychology and visual motor protocols
- liver disease
- heart disease
- endocrinology disorders including diabetes mellitus, cholesterol and bone metabolism
- health systems, including health outcomes in quality, access, utilization and cost
Research Funding
Total research funding for Fiscal Year 2013 was approximately 3.9 Million dollars. Funding sources included -
- National Institutes of Health
- National Science Foundation
- VA Merit Review
- National Cancer Institute
- National Institute on Aging
- National Institute of Neurological Disorders
- State government and industry sponsorship
VA ORD Research Services
-
The Biomedical Laboratory Research & Development Service conducts preclinical and clinical research to understand life processes from the molecular, genomic, and physiological level in regard to diseases affecting Veterans. It includes research on animal models and investigations of tissues, blood, or other biologic specimens from humans. It also includes studies on humans of moderately limited scope.
-
The Clinical Science Research and Development Service conducts research that focuses on intact human beings as the unit of examination. Examples include interventional and effectiveness studies, clinical, epidemiological and technological studies.
-
The Health Services Research and Development Service pursues research at the interface of health care systems, patients and health care outcomes. HSR&D underscores all aspects of VA health care; specifically quality, access, patient outcomes and health care costs.
-
The Rehabilitation Research & Development Service is dedicated to the well-being of America's Veterans through a full spectrum of research: from approved rehabilitation research projects, through evaluation and technology transfer to final clinical application.