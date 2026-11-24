Research
Explore VA Northern California's research initiatives with a variety of specialty programs. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
Contact us
Phone: 916-843-7512
General inquiries: V21MACRESEARCHINBOX@va.gov
Human Subjects/IRB/Research vs QA-QI: ResearchServiceHRPP@va.gov
Grant Information: ResearchServiceGrants@va.gov
WOC submissions and processing: V21MACResearchWOC@va.gov
Timecards: V21MacResearchTimekeeping@va.gov
Purchasing: V21MacResearchPurchaseRequest@va.gov
Postal Mail:
10535 Hospital Way (151)
Bldg. 650, Rm 2B010
Mather, CA 95655
VANCHCS Research
Our current research studies enhance VA Northern California Health Care System's ability to provide state-of-the-art medical techniques and treatments to Veterans. Explore VA Northern California's research initiatives and you can also volunteer to participate in a VA research study:
Autoimmune Disorders
Cancer
Dementia
Dermatologic Conditions
Endocrinology
Geriatrics
Health Systems
Status: Not currently enrolling Veterans
Infectious Diseases
Kidney Disease
Liver Disease
Mental Health
Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS)
Pulmonary Disease
Spinal Cord Injury
Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
Whole Health/Alternative Medicine
Information for Researchers
Grant Information
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is offering funding for VA researchers, as well as scientists outside the VA who plan to be involved in a VA research project. To submit a grant proposal, email the VA Northern California Grants team at ResearchServiceGrants@va.gov. For specific details on available grants and submission deadlines, visit the VA Grants page.
- VA Grants page: https://vaww.research.va.gov/funding/rfa.cfm
- Local VA Northern California Grants Office: ResearchServiceGrants@va.gov
- National VA Office of Research & Development: https://www.research.va.gov/about/default.cfm
IRB Information
To get started with submission of new IRB protocols at VA or if you have questions about QI/QA projects, please contact: ResearchServiceHRPP@va.gov.
VANCHCS Non-Profit Affiliate
The East Bay Institute Research & Education (EBIRE) administers grant funding from non-VA sources, such as the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense, and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, EBIRE provides support for ongoing VA research and education initiatives.
- EBIRE Home page: https://ebire.org/
Office of Research Oversight
The Office of Research Overnight ensures that all VA sites are compliant with federal regulations, including personnel policies, research protocols, Institutional Review Board (IRB) standards, Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) requirements, and pharmacy guidelines..
- Main page: https://www.va.gov/ORO/index.asp
Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP)
The Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP), a department within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), provides leadership in protecting the rights, welfare, and wellbeing of research subjects involved in studies conducted or supported by HHS. OHRP accomplishes this by offering clarification and guidance on ethical and regulatory issues in biomedical and social-behavioral research, developing educational programs and materials, and providing regulatory oversight.
VANCHCS Research
Our current research studies enhance VA Northern California Health Care System's ability to provide state-of-the-art medical techniques and treatments to Veterans. Explore VA Northern California's research initiatives and you can also volunteer to participate in a VA research study:
VANCHCS Research
Our current research studies enhance VA Northern California Health Care System's ability to provide state-of-the-art medical techniques and treatments to Veterans. Explore VA Northern California's research initiatives and you can also volunteer to participate in a VA research study: