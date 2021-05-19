David Stockwell

His leadership responsibilities at Northern California include directing 11 sites of care over 44,000 square miles and 17 counties, and caring for approximately 100,000 Veterans per year. The VA Northern California Health Care System has grown in total patient volume during each of his five years of oversight and is now the 12th largest VA Healthcare system in the country. Before coming to Northern California, Mr. Stockwell served as Deputy Medical Center Director of the Portland VAMC, Associate Director of the Alaska VA Health System and Regional Office, and Acting Medical Center Director of the Boise VAMC. Accomplishments during his career include leading the opening of 8 outpatient clinics for the Portland Health Care System, and directing the San Francisco and Northern California Health Care Systems Joint Planning Office. This included the planning and building of the Sacramento VA Medical Center. He has experience in Capital Asset Management, Logistics, and currently oversees one of the largest joint venture programs in the country with the Department of Defense at Travis Air Force Base. During his career, Mr. Stockwell has served the VA in Portland, Anchorage, Little Rock, Tuscaloosa, Boise, Martinez, Sacramento, as well a two-month stint as acting Director of the Hawaii VA. Mr. Stockwell holds a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from Baylor University.