He earned his Wound Specialist Certification and Diplomate designation from the American Board of Wound Management in 1999 and was named a Fellow of the College of Certified Wound Specialists in 2005. He has been adjunct faculty for two DPT programs for 15 years, teaching the Integumentary curriculum.



Patrizi’s practice's focus has been limb salvage for patients with vascular disease and edema management. Additionally, he has been a voting member of the VISN 21 Interprofessional Subcommittee, the Wound Care Task Force, and the Product Review Committee. He routinely conducts staff training and one-on-one mentoring for DPT students and RN, LVN, PA, NP students, and MD/DO residents rotating through the facility. Other activities include ongoing evaluation/implementation of emerging advanced products related to tissue healing, wound cleansing/irrigation, and vascular device selection for rental/purchase for the inpatient and outpatient populations. Patrizi is an APTA certified Clinical Instructor.