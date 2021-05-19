John Hinson

Previously, Mr. Hinson served as the Acting Associate Director for Sacramento Valley Division and Chief of Logistics for VANCHCS from 2006 to 2018. |Mr. Hinson has served with VA offices at several sites across the nation for more than 25 years, including management positions with the Veterans Health Administration’s Prosthetics and Clinical Logistics Office and VA Office of Acquisition and Material Management in Washington, D.C. Mr. Hinson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix, is a graduate of the USDA Graduate School’s Executive Leadership Program, and has served as a federally certified interagency mediator. Mr. Hinson is a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.