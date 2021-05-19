of the VA Northern California Health Care System on March 1, 2021. She brings over 30 years of service in the health care industry, working in the private, public, state, tribal, and federal sectors. Her clinical and administrative experience is in medical, OB/GYN, oncology, surgery, pain management, research, outpatient surgery, primary and ambulatory care, diabetes, geriatrics, long term acute care, and women’s health.

Dr. Carney received her undergraduate degree from Loma Linda University; Master’s in Nursing degree and Family Nurse Practitioner certificate from California State University, Long Beach; Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Chatham University; Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix; and, she is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Dr. Carney’s varied experience as a public servant includes time spent at VA Loma Linda as the Director of Compensation and Pension, Chief of Community Care and as Acting ADPCS/NE; Women’s Health Medical Director in Fayetteville, Arkansas; and as the High Reliability Champion for VISN 21.

Dr. Carney served as President-Elect, for the Coachella Valley Chapter, Region 21, California Association of Nurse Practitioners. She has published, developed, and presented numerous evidence-based practice methodologies associated with Diabetes Type 2. She served as an Advisory Committee Member for the recent revision of the ANA Code of Ethics for Nursing Interpretive Statements. Dr. Carney is a graduate of the 2015 VA Leadership Development Institute training and is a 2019 graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Institute.