Nora Lynn Dwinell

Ms. Dwinell began her Federal career in 1998 as a Public Health Analyst for the Department of Health and Human Service’s Health Resources and Services Administration. She administered grants for the Community and Migrant Health Center Programs and helped develop and implement the Community Access Program. She started working at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) in 2003 as a Health System Specialist to the Chief of Staff and has progressively moved up within VAPAHCS as the Staff Assistant to the Director, Director for Clinical Support, and East Bay Operations Manager. As the East Bay Operations Manager, she provided oversight for planning and directing administrative and clinical operations for all services and programs at the Livermore Division and Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Fremont, Modesto, Sonora, and Stockton.



Ms. Dwinell graduated from the University of California at Davis with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physiology and a minor in Japanese. She earned a Master of Health Science degree in Health Policy and Administration from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is a graduate of the 2003 Veterans Integrated Service Network 21/22 Leadership Development Institute, the 2009 Annenberg Leadership Institute, the 2011 Leadership VA, and 2017 Health Care Leadership Development Program.