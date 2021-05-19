Dr. Cahill brings a unique blend of leadership, management and people skills. Dr. Cahill received a B.S. in Biology (Cum laude) from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., in 1975, and his M.D., also from Georgetown, in 1979. He completed an Internal Medicine Internship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia in 1980 and his residency in Neurology at Georgetown University Medical Center in 1983. Dr. Cahill went on to complete a Fellowship in Clinical Neurophysiology at Duke University Medical Center in 1986. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and the American Board of Clinical Neurophysiology. Dr. Cahill practiced as a Staff Neurologist at Keesler USAF Medical Center, Keesler AFB, Mississippi, from 1983-1985. He then went on to private practice in Neurology from 1988-1991. He served as Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurology at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center from 1991-2003. He joined the Cincinnati VA Medical Center as a Neurologist in 1991 and became Chief of Neurology there in 1993. He became Chief of Staff at the VA Central California Health Care System in December 2003, where he also served as Assistant Dean and Health Sciences Associate Clinical Professor of Neurology at the University of California San Francisco – Fresno. In 2008, Dr. Cahill joined VA Northern California Health Care System as the Chief of Staff. Dr. Cahill adds depth and experience to the VA Health Care System, particularly in the management of patients with epilepsy. With his background in operations management, he brings experience in improving access to care for veterans in the outpatient clinics and for those needing inpatient services.