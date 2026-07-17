Need answers now? Use VA Health Chat

Starting January 12, you can receive care from VA without stepping foot into a facility with VA Health Chat.

Have a question about a health ailment, but not sure if you need an appointment? In as little as 60 seconds, you are connected to a VA Health Care Team member, ready to give you medical advice. Chat hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Having a reaction to a medication or need a prescription filled? VA Health Care Team members can help determine next steps with medication issues or can order your prescription refills.

VA Health Chat is available on the VA App Store and the VA Launchpad app on January 12 and will be available for download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store around January 12.

To securely access VA Health Chat, you will need either an ID.me or Logon.gov account. For more information on creating VA credentials, click here.

We also encourage you to complete the survey at the end of your chat encounter. Your feedback will help us determine if VA Health Chat availability should be expanded.