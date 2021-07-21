As part of that commitment, we currently follow many COVID-19 variants, and we expect to see more variants arise. What is of critical importance is having as many people vaccinated as possible. Time is of the essence!

Research tells us that the Delta variant, which has caused many hospitalizations and deaths in India, spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. According to the CDC, there is an additional concern that the medical treatments we are using to treat COVID-19 patients may be less effective against this variant. Over the past month, the Delta variant has rapidly spread and expanded in the United States. We believe it may soon become the dominant virus strain.

Research shows that COVID-19 vaccines offer good protection against the variants we know most about, and widespread vaccination can prevent unnecessary deaths and hospitalizations. The vaccines we have now are actual “pandemic fighters."

Have you gotten your first dose and don’t think you need your second? Consider this: The Delta variant most severely impacts those who are either unvaccinated or only received their first of a two-dose vaccine series, such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. If someone is late for their second dose, they should still get it. VA will provide second doses to employees, Veterans or anyone who qualifies under the Save Lives Act, such as spouses and caregivers, no matter where they received their first dose if that is more convenient.

If you are undecided about getting the vaccine and need more information to make a decision, check out our Vaccine Questions page, which includes videos, more information and frequently asked questions. To learn how you can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at VA NorCal, please visit our vaccine page.