Flu shots available starting Sept. 25

VA Northern California health care will begin offering no-cost flu shots for enrolled Veterans at the Sacramento VA Medical Center Saturday, Sept. 25. All other VA NorCal facilities will begin offering flu shots Monday, Sept. 27.

The Flu Season is right around the corner! It is time to do your part and fight the flu!

Getting your vaccine is more important than ever to protect you and your loved ones. Enrolled Veterans can receive their flu vaccine across the VA Northern California Health Care System. In addition to the below options, you may simply ask your provider at your next appointment for the Flu Vaccine.

When and where can enrolled Veterans get a no-cost flu shot from VA Northern California Health Care System?

During Scheduled Appointments.

Enrolled Veterans can request a flu shot during any scheduled appointment, unless noted otherwise below.



Walk-In Vaccination Clinics

Flu shots are being offered during scheduled appointments at all community-based outpatient clinics. See below for additional flu clinics being offered.

Sacramento VA Medical Center

Location: First-Floor Auditorium, Building 650

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday Clinics: 9/25 and 10/9, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Martinez VA Outpatient Clinic

Location: Building AB-6

Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Saturday Clinics: 10/16 and 10/23, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Auburn (Sierra Foothills) VA Clinic

Monday - Friday, 10 - 11 a.m., 1 - 2 p.m.

Chico VA Clinic

Monday - Friday, 3 - 4 p.m.

Fairfield VA Clinic

Monday - Friday, 9 - 12 p.m., 1 - 3 p.m.

Mare Island VA Clinic

Monday - Friday, 9 - 10 a.m., 1 - 4 p.m.

McClellan VA Clinic

Location: South Parking Lot

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday Clinic: 10/2 and 10/16, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Oakland VA Clinic

Location: 2nd floor

Monday - Friday, 10 - 11 a.m., 1 - 2 p.m.

Redding VA Clinic

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Yreka VA Clinic

Fridays, 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Learn more about getting flu shots at VA Northern California