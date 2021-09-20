Flu shots available starting Sept. 25
VA Northern California health care will begin offering no-cost flu shots for enrolled Veterans at the Sacramento VA Medical Center Saturday, Sept. 25. All other VA NorCal facilities will begin offering flu shots Monday, Sept. 27.
The Flu Season is right around the corner! It is time to do your part and fight the flu!
Getting your vaccine is more important than ever to protect you and your loved ones. Enrolled Veterans can receive their flu vaccine across the VA Northern California Health Care System. In addition to the below options, you may simply ask your provider at your next appointment for the Flu Vaccine.
When and where can enrolled Veterans get a no-cost flu shot from VA Northern California Health Care System?
During Scheduled Appointments.
Enrolled Veterans can request a flu shot during any scheduled appointment, unless noted otherwise below.
Walk-In Vaccination Clinics
Flu shots are being offered during scheduled appointments at all community-based outpatient clinics. See below for additional flu clinics being offered.
Sacramento VA Medical Center
- Location: First-Floor Auditorium, Building 650
- Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday Clinics:
- 9/25 and 10/9, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Martinez VA Outpatient Clinic
- Location: Building AB-6
- Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Saturday Clinics:
- 10/16 and 10/23, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Auburn (Sierra Foothills) VA Clinic
- Monday - Friday, 10 - 11 a.m., 1 - 2 p.m.
Chico VA Clinic
- Monday - Friday, 3 - 4 p.m.
Fairfield VA Clinic
- Monday - Friday, 9 - 12 p.m., 1 - 3 p.m.
Mare Island VA Clinic
- Monday - Friday, 9 - 10 a.m., 1 - 4 p.m.
McClellan VA Clinic
- Location: South Parking Lot
- Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Saturday Clinic:
- 10/2 and 10/16, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Oakland VA Clinic
- Location: 2nd floor
- Monday - Friday, 10 - 11 a.m., 1 - 2 p.m.
Redding VA Clinic
- Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Yreka VA Clinic
- Fridays, 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Learn more about getting flu shots at VA Northern California