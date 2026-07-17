Online Portal for Travel Reimbursement Claims

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries who are eligible for reimbursement of mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments can now enter claims in the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS). This online system simplifies the current claim submission process for beneficiaries and ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements.

Submit claims online 24/7, 365 days a year

Track the status of submitted claims

Reduce processing time for submitted claims

Use self-help tools to make claim submissions fast and easy

Visit AccessVA, select submit a travel claim, and logon using an ID.me or Login.gov account

Learn how to create an ID.me or Login.gov account

Questions and Answers

Who is eligible for Beneficiary Travel Reimbursement?

Veterans and caregivers may be eligible for travel pay. A list of eligibility requirements can be found on the VA Travel Pay Reimbursement web page.

How do I submit a travel reimbursement claim?

The portal, the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS), is VA’s preferred method to receive travel reimbursement claims. BTSSS is available through AccessVA.

Are there advantages to using the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS)?

BTSSS automates the claims process to ensure timely processing and payment of travel reimbursement claims. With BTSSS, turnaround time to evaluate and settle a claim is less than five days. BTSSS allows Veterans and caregivers to submit claims 24/7, 365 days a year from a computer or mobile device. It also allows users to electronically track the status of a claim request.

How do I access BTSSS?

BTSSS is available through AccessVA. Visit AccessVA and select your category to see which application you can use to sign in. From there, you can file your Veteran travel claim.

Why is VA launching BTSSS?

The current claims submission processes are 100% manual. BTSSS will significantly reduce human intervention for each reimbursement claim request and improve tracking, reporting, and the auditing capability for all stages of the claims process.

Need Help?

There are several sources of help to file a claim. Eligible Veterans and caregivers may get help from a travel clerk at a VA facility or refer to the BTSSS user’s guide at https://www.va.gov/health-care/file-travel-pay-reimbursement/. Beneficiary Travel Help Desk for Veterans and caregivers: 855-574-7292

The Department of Veterans Affairs has created several Youtube videos regarding BTSSS. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lNUiyQT4gM.