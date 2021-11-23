VA NorCal offering boosters to eligible Veterans over 18

On Nov. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that all adults be eligible for COVID-19 booster.

Following this expanded guidance from CDC, VA can now provide booster shots for more Veterans, family members and caregivers at sites offering Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and J&J COVID-19 vaccines.

VA NorCal is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and J&J COVID-19 booster shots at all its sites of care.

You can request an appointment at your nearest VA facility, regardless of whether you received your initial series at VA or in the community. Please make sure to bring your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your appointment! This is particularly important if your initial series was given outside of VA.



To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-382-8387, option 8. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding federal holidays, Monday through Friday.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care can also request an appointment by sending a Secure Message to “COVID VACCINE SCHEDULING – NCHCS” in My HealtheVet.

To ensure you can receive a booster dose as quickly as possible and sufficient supply is available, we highly recommend scheduling an appointment. Walk-in visits are welcome while supplies last. For walk-in times, visit www.va.gov/northern-california-health-care/programs/covid-19-vaccines/.

You can also receive your booster shot at no cost to you outside of VA if you choose. To locate a vaccine site, visit Vaccines.gov - Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go!

Booster Shot Eligibility

A booster is recommended for individuals 18 and older who:

completed the initial two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at least six months ago

OR

OR received a J&J vaccine at least two months ago.

If you received your booster outside of the VA, we encourage you to share this information with your VA health care team. You can do this by adding your vaccine information to your My HealtheVet health summary for your records. To add your information, you’ll need a Premium My HealtheVet account. Learn more about managing your COVID-19 vaccine records online.