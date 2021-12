The VA Northern California Health Care System is hosting a Veteran Tele-Townhall on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. Pacific Time.

VA NorCal leadership will share information on programs and services for Women Veterans and give you a chance to ask questions.

To join the event online, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VANCHCS or https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=20631. To join by phone, call 833-305-1733.